Business-to-business e-commerce boom only just beginning: DHL

Courier services company DHL Express forecasts the global market for e-commerce between companies will grow by more than 70per cent to US$20.9 trillion by 2027, it said in a study released on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Courier services company DHL Express forecasts the global market for e-commerce between companies will grow by more than 70per cent to US$20.9 trillion by 2027, it said in a study released on Tuesday.

The company, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post, saw its own revenue jump by almost 12per cent last year to 19.1 billion euros (US$22.41 billion) as more companies and consumers switched to e-commerce because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trend is now firmly established and will outlive the pandemic, it said.

One factor driving the growth in business-to business (B2B)transactions is the millennial generation, which was already accustomed to using digital platforms for business-to-customer (B2C) transactions.

The millennial generation has grown to account for 73per cent of all business-to-business (B2B) purchasing decisions, DHL said in the study.

It expects 80per cent of all transactions between suppliers and business customers to take place on purchasing platforms and other digital channels by 2025, it said but gave no comparative figures for current usage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(US$1 = 0.8524 euros)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Susan Fenton)