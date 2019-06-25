Buzzfeed Chairman Ken Lerer to step down

NEW YORK: Buzzfeed's Ken Lerer is stepping down as the online news website's chairman, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday (Jun 25).

Lerer is leaving after a decade in the role to pursue other projects, Axios reported earlier in the day, citing sources familiar with the matter. The report also said the board had not yet decided if it would name a new chair.

Lerer, who co-founded news magazine Huffington Post, is also a managing partner at venture capital fund Lerer Hippeau.

Earlier this year, Buzzfeed said it was cutting 15 per cent of jobs, as it seeks to reorient itself in a shifting digital media landscape, according to the Wall Street Journal.