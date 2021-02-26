ByteDance agrees to US$92 million privacy settlement with US TikTok users

ByteDance agrees to US$92 million privacy settlement with US TikTok users

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the short video app TikTok that has more than 100 million U.S. users, agreed to the settlement after more than a year of litigation.

Small toy figures are seen in front of a Tiktok logo in this illustration taken
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of a Tiktok logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
"While we disagree with the assertions, rather than go through lengthy litigation, we'd like to focus our efforts on building a safe and joyful experience for the TikTok community," TikTok said Thursday. The settlement still requires court approval.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Echo Wang; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

