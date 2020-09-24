ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China amid TikTok deal talks

The application was submitted to Beijing's municipal commerce bureau and the company is waiting for a decision, it said in a statement on its Toutiao account.

Illustration picture of Bytedance logo with Chinese and U.S. flags
FILE PHOTO: Flags of China and U.S. are seen near a Bytedance logo in this illustration picture taken September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

It did not say whether the application was related to an ongoing deal over its U.S. operations, but China last month revised a list of technologies that are banned or restricted for export for the first time in 12 years, which experts said gave Beijing a say over any deal.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

