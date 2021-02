The discussions, initiated by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, are private, early and complex, the report https://bloom.bg/3pgJdsi said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions, initiated by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, are private, early and complex, the report https://bloom.bg/3pgJdsi said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Advertisement