ByteDance gets 15-day extension from US order to divest TikTok: company
TikTok said it now has until Nov. 27 to reach an agreement. ByteDance has been in talks for a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity. The U.S Treasury did not immediately comment on Friday.
TikTok said it now has until Nov. 27 to reach an agreement. ByteDance has been in talks for a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity. The U.S Treasury did not immediately comment on Friday.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)