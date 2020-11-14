ByteDance gets 15-day extension from US order to divest TikTok: company

TikTok said it now has until Nov. 27 to reach an agreement. ByteDance has been in talks for a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity. The U.S Treasury did not immediately comment on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

