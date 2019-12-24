ByteDance has no sale plans for TikTok, media report untrue: internal note

Bloomberg reported on Monday that the company was considering a TikTok stake sale.

"From time to time you may read stories in the media that are not true. Today there is an inaccurate report claiming that ByteDance has considered selling part or all of TikTok," Alex Zhu said in an internal company note seen by Reuters.

"We went on the record saying it was not true, but they decided to publish it anyway. I want to assure you that we have had no discussions with potential buyers of TikTok, nor do we have any intention to."

A ByteDance spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

