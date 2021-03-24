ByteDance hires Xiaomi exec as CFO, moving towards IPO

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi said earlier today in a filing to Hong Kong Exchange that Chew had resigned.

FILE PHOTO: Man walks by a logo of Bytedance, which owns short video app TikTok, at its office in B
FILE PHOTO: A man walks by a logo of Bytedance, the China-based company which owns the short video app TikTok, at its office in Beijing, China July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

ByteDance's creation of the CFO role signals that it is moving towards a much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

Earlier this year, ByteDance closed a fundraising that values it at US$180 billion, more than doubling its valuation from a previous round in 2018.

Beijing-based ByteDance has been considering whether to obtain a standalone public listing for Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, or list some of its Chinese operations including Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao as a package in Hong Kong or Shanghai, Reuters has reported.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Julie Zhu and Ryan Woo, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

