ByteDance picks Oracle as winning bidder for TikTok's US operations: Source

NEW YORK: China's ByteDance has picked a consortium led by Oracle Corp for a deal for the US operations of short-video app TikTok, beating out rival bidder Microsoft Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday (Sep 13).

ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok's US business to potential buyers since US President Donald Trump threatened last month to ban the service if it was not sold.

ByteDance will need approval for the deal from governments of the United States and China.

Microsoft said earlier on Sunday it was informed by ByteDance that it would not be selling TikTok's US operations to Microsoft.

"ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok's US operations to Microsoft," the US tech giant said in a statement referring to TikTok's owner.

"We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok's users, while protecting national security interests," the statement added.

TikTok has been at the centre of a diplomatic storm between Washington and Beijing, and President Donald Trump gave Americans a deadline to stop doing business with TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance - effectively compelling a sale of the app to a US company.

Trump claims that TikTok could be used by China to track the locations of federal employees, build dossiers on people for blackmail and conduct corporate espionage.

TikTok has filed a lawsuit challenging the crackdown by the US government, contending that Trump's order was a misuse of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act because the platform is not "an unusual and extraordinary threat."

Downloaded 175 million times in the US, TikTok is used by as many as a billion people worldwide to make quirky, short-form videos on their cellphones. It has repeatedly denied sharing data with Beijing.

