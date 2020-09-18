ByteDance plans TikTok IPO if US clears deal: sources

The filing of an IPO for TikTok Global, in which Oracle Corp would also own a stake, would be on a U.S. stock exchange and could come in about a year, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

The filing of an IPO for TikTok Global, in which Oracle Corp would also own a stake, would be on a U.S. stock exchange and could come in about a year, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

ByteDance and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)