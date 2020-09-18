ByteDance plans TikTok IPO if US clears deal: sources

The filing of an IPO for TikTok Global, in which Oracle Corp would also own a stake, would be on a U.S. stock exchange and could come in about a year, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of a Tiktok logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ByteDance and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

