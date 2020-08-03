ByteDance says preliminary talks with a tech firm over TikTok have started: staff letter

President Donald Trump only agreed to allow Microsoft Corp to negotiate the acquisition of popular short-video app TikTok if it could secure a deal in 45 days, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

People walk past the Bytedance headquarters building in Beijing
People walk past the Bytedance headquarters building in Beijing, China August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The move represents an about-face for Trump and prompted the U.S. tech giant to declare its interest in the blockbuster social media deal that could further inflame U.S.-China relations.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the letter.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

