ByteDance says TikTok Global plans public offering

ByteDance said in a statement TikTok Global will also conduct a pre-IPO round that will leave ByteDance with an 80per cent stake in the firm. The firm said TikTok Global's board of directors includes ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming as well as Walmart's chief executive and current directors of ByteDance.

ByteDance said in a statement TikTok Global will also conduct a pre-IPO round that will leave ByteDance with an 80per cent stake in the firm. The firm said TikTok Global's board of directors includes ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming as well as Walmart's chief executive and current directors of ByteDance.

The current plan for TikTok Global does not involve any transfer of algorithms or technologies and Oracle Corp has security access to TikTok U.S.'s source code, ByteDance said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ByteDance also said a US$5 billion payment reportedly to be made to the U.S. Treasury by TikTok Global is based on estimated income and other taxes the company will need to pay over the next few years and has nothing to do with the deal reached with Oracle and Walmart.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)