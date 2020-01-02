California department to reject Sezzle's application for lending license in state

REUTERS: Buy-now-pay-later company Sezzle Inc said on Thursday a U.S. government department had announced its intention to reject the company's application for a lending license in the state of California.

The California Department of Business Oversight (DBO), which oversees and regulates financial service providers in the state, issued a statement saying it would deny Sezzle's application.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We plan to continue to work with the DBO to correct any issues so that we can proceed with our plans to develop a loan product there," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)