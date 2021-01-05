California extends application deadline for small businesses relief grant

California has extended the deadline for small businesses to ask for a grant to help them get through the COVID-19 crisis, after the program was overwhelmed with applications, officials said.

The Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, offering grants ranging from US$5,000 to US$25,000, opened on Dec. 30.

"Due to the high traffic, some businesses may have had trouble accessing the application," the state's Office of Business and Economic Development said in a statement late on Monday.

The deadline would now be extended by five days to Jan. 13, it added.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the US$500 million scheme in November.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

