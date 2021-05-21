California regulator adopts EV mandate for Uber, Lyft ride-hail fleets

California's clean air regulator on Thursday adopted rules to mandate that nearly all trips on Uber's and Lyft's ride-hailing platforms in the state have to be in electric vehicles over the next few years.

The rules by the California Air Resources Board mandate that EVs account for 90per cent of ride-hailing vehicle miles traveled by 2030 and that ride-hail fleets cannot emit any CO2 by that date.

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc have said those goals are unrealistic without more public subsidies for EVs.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Chris Reese)