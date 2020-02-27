California's self-driving car companies cover 2.9 million miles in 2019: DMV

Self-driving car companies in California covered nearly 2.9 million miles on public roads during 2019, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Self-driving car companies in California covered nearly 2.9 million miles on public roads during 2019, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles said on Wednesday.

The data is part of California regulators' annual so-called "disengagement reports", which track how often a human driver must intervene to take control from a self-driving system during testing on public roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)