California urges court to compel Amazon to comply with coronavirus probe

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday petitioned a court to compel Amazon.com Inc to comply with outstanding investigative subpoenas.

REUTERS -California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday petitioned a court to compel Amazon.com Inc to comply with outstanding investigative subpoenas over the probe of the company's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition, filed with the Sacramento County Superior Court, alleges that Amazon has failed to adequately comply with requests for information as part of this probe that looks into the company's coronavirus protocols and the status of COVID-19 cases at its facilities across the state.

"Amazon has delayed responding adequately to our investigative requests long enough," Becerra said in the petition.

The subpoenas seek specific details about the nature and extent of Amazon's coronavirus prevention efforts, including sick leave policies, cleaning procedures, as well as data on the number of infections and deaths at its warehouses in California, the petition said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Nandita Bose and Jeffrey Dastin; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)

