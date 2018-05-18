Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy
Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of this year's Facebook privacy row, filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in a New York court late on Thursday.
Cambridge Analytica LLC listed assets in the range of US$100,001 to US$500,000 and liabilities in the range of US$1 million to US$10 million.
Cambridge Analytica and its British parent SCL Elections Ltd said earlier this month that they would shut down immediately and begin bankruptcy proceedings after suffering a sharp drop in business.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)