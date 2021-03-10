Campbell Soup forecasts FY 2021 sales to fall

Campbell Soup Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, hurt by declines at its foodservices segment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

REUTERS: Campbell Soup Co said on Wednesday it expects full-year sales to fall, as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is likely to bring back customers to restaurants and reduce their reliance on ready-to-eat soups and snacks.

The company, popular for its Goldfish crackers and namesake canned soups, forecast fiscal 2021 sales to fall between 3.5per cent to 2.5per cent.

Campbell also missed second-quarter revenue estimates, hurt by declines at its foodservices segment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales rose 5.4per cent to US$2.28 billion in the second quarter, but missed estimates of US$2.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to the company were US$245 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with US$1.21 billion, or US$3.97 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

