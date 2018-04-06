Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business
REUTERS: Campbell Soup Co said on Thursday it would reorganize its businesses to give more control of its main units to a newly-appointed chief operating officer.
The company, which appointed Luca Mignini to the newly-created position, said he would be responsible for the company's core soup, simple meals, shelf-stable beverages, in addition to heading global biscuits and snacks businesses.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)