Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business

Campbell Soup Co said on Thursday it would reorganize its businesses to give more control of its main units to a newly-appointed chief operating officer.

REUTERS: Campbell Soup Co said on Thursday it would reorganize its businesses to give more control of its main units to a newly-appointed chief operating officer.

The company, which appointed Luca Mignini to the newly-created position, said he would be responsible for the company's core soup, simple meals, shelf-stable beverages, in addition to heading global biscuits and snacks businesses.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)