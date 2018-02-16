Campbell Soup organic sales fall as customer dispute continues

Campbell Soup Co on Friday reported quarterly revenue that marginally beat Wall Street estimates, helped by a rise in demand for its Pepperidge Farm Snacks.

Shares of the world's biggest soup maker fell 2.1 percent to US$46.70 in premarket trading.

Fewer orders from Walmart Inc have weighed on Campbell's earnings in the reported quarter and could be a major reason for a decline in sales of canned soups in the U.S., RBC Capital Markets analyst David Palmer wrote in a pre-earnings note.

Organic sales in the company's Americas simple meals and beverages unit, which make canned soups and V8 juices, fell 4 percent.

Still, the company reported net sales that beat estimates marginally helped by a rise in demand for its Pepperidge Farm Snacks.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to US$285 million, or 95 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan. 28, from US$101 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

The reported quarter benefited from a US$124 million gain related to the overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1 per share on net sales of US$2.18 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 81 cents per share on revenue of US$2.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Jaslein Mahil and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)