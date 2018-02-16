Campbell Soup organic sales fall as customer dispute continues

Business

Campbell Soup organic sales fall as customer dispute continues

Campbell Soup Co on Friday reported quarterly revenue that marginally beat Wall Street estimates, helped by a rise in demand for its Pepperidge Farm Snacks.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Cans of Campbell's Soup are stocked on a shelf at a grocery store in Phoenix, Arizona, February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/File Photo/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Campbell Soup Co on Friday reported a 2 percent drop in organic net sales in its second quarter as a key customer in North America placed fewer orders for its canned soups.

Shares of the world's biggest soup maker fell 2.1 percent to US$46.70 in premarket trading.

Fewer orders from Walmart Inc have weighed on Campbell's earnings in the reported quarter and could be a major reason for a decline in sales of canned soups in the U.S., RBC Capital Markets analyst David Palmer wrote in a pre-earnings note.

Organic sales in the company's Americas simple meals and beverages unit, which make canned soups and V8 juices, fell 4 percent.

Still, the company reported net sales that beat estimates marginally helped by a rise in demand for its Pepperidge Farm Snacks.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to US$285 million, or 95 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan. 28, from US$101 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

The reported quarter benefited from a US$124 million gain related to the overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1 per share on net sales of US$2.18 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 81 cents per share on revenue of US$2.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Jaslein Mahil and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark