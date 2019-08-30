Campbell Soup reports 2% rise in sales

U.S. food company Campbell Soup Co said on Friday quarterly sales rose 2per cent, helped by demand for its soups and snacks.

Sales from continuing operations were up at US$1.78 billion for the fourth quarter ended July 28, from US$1.75 billion a year earlier.

The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of US$8 million, or 3 cents per share, from a profit of US$94 million, or 31 cents per share.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)