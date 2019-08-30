Campbell Soup reports 2% rise in sales

U.S. food company Campbell Soup Co said on Friday quarterly sales rose 2per cent, helped by demand for its soups and snacks.

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Campbell Soup Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Sales from continuing operations were up at US$1.78 billion for the fourth quarter ended July 28, from US$1.75 billion a year earlier.

The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of US$8 million, or 3 cents per share, from a profit of US$94 million, or 31 cents per share.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

