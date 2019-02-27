Campbell Soup reports second quarter loss

Campbell Soup Co on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges of US$346 million for its struggling fresh food business.

Camden, New Jersey-based Campbell said net sales rose about 24 percent to US$2.71 billion in the second quarter ended Jan. 27, helped by the acquisitions of Snyder's-Lance and Pacific Foods.

