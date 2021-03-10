Campbell warns of challenging quarter as winter storm disrupts production
Campbell Soup Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, hurt by declines at its foodservices segment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
REUTERS: Campbell Soup Co said on Wednesday it expects current-quarter sales to be pressured due to supply chain disruptions caused by a major winter storm and deep freeze that engulfed several U.S. states.
The soups and snacks maker, which benefited from rising demand for its ready-to-eat or quick-fix meals during the pandemic, said its plant in Texas, where it makes Prego pasta sauces, was closed for two weeks in December.
An increasing number of COVID-19 cases also led to fewer staff operating its plant during winter, a key period for the soup maker when consumers seek comfort food.
"We crossed the double-digit line on absenteeism, which was really the highest we had seen," Chief Executive Officer Mark Clouse told analysts, adding that it led to delayed shipments.
"It really did reduce a little bit of our firepower as we had expected to be able to get in front of consumption and ship a bit ahead of it."
The company forecast sales to fall 3.5per cent to 2.5per cent in fiscal 2021, following a year when demand surged as consumers stockpiled on soups and snacks before the pandemic-induced lockdowns. A gradual reopening of restaurants and the rollout of vaccines could reduce consumers' reliance on packaged food.
J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said the forecast would be a let down to some investors, considering the food-at-home category has performed better than anticipated in general.
Campbell expects adjusted annual earnings between US$3.03 and US$3.11 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$3.03 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Second-quarter sales rose 5.4per cent to US$2.28 billion, but fell below expectations of US$2.30 billion.
Shares of Campbell were down about 2per cent in early trading.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)