Canada, US reach framework deal on NAFTA: source

OTTAWA: The United States and Canada have reached a framework deal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, a Canadian source said late on Sunday.

It involves offering more dairy access to U.S. farmers, as well as Canada agreeing to a side-letter arrangement effectively capping automobile exports to the United States, the source said.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Witing by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)