Canada completes Boeing 737 MAX flight tests, analyzing results: statement

Canada has completed simulator and flight tests of Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner, which was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes, and is analyzing the results, the Transport Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Boeing Co&apos;s logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett
FILE PHOTO: Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott

"Canada is the first international regulator to complete validation testing activities of the aircraft. Transport Canada is now analyzing the results of these tests," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

