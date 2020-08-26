Canada court blocks release of more documents to Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

A Canada court blocked Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's request for the release of more documents related to her arrest in 2018, court documents released on Tuesday said.

FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier/File Photo
Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

