Canada finance minister says G7 deal on tech tax is 'within reach'

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday a multilateral agreement on the taxation of tech giants was "within reach" and it should go hand in hand with a deal on a global minimum corporate tax rate.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a news conference amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Freeland will travel to London this week for a meeting of the finance ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations (G7). They are expected to reach a deal on a minimum global corporate tax, a draft communique showed.

