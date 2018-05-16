Canada government ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project

OTTAWA: The Canadian government is prepared to indemnify Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion against unnecessary delays that are politically motivated, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday.

Morneau also told a news conference that if Kinder Morgan decided to walk away from the project, which the provincial government of British Columbia opposes, the indemnification would stay in place in case another company took over.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)