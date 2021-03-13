Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's push to add affidavit evidence in US extradition case

A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's request to add additional affidavit evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

VANCOUVER: A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's request to add additional affidavit evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Friday.

But the judge has provisionally allowed parts of an expert's report that Meng's team requested be permitted into evidence, subject to further submissions about its relevancy, the ruling showed.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

