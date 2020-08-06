Canada's Barrick Gold considers switching primary stock listing to NYSE: WSJ

Canadian gold miner Barrick Gold Corp is weighing moving its main listing from Toronto to New York, the company's chief executive said, a step that would weaken its traditional links to Canada, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Canadian gold miner Barrick Gold Corp is weighing moving its main listing from Toronto to New York, the company's chief executive said, a step that would weaken its traditional links to Canada, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Mark Bristow said the company was debating a move to the New York Stock Exchange, but added there were no current plans to do so, according to the WSJ report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strong bullion prices have boosted Barrick Gold's shares about 65per cent higher this year, taking its market capital to CUS$70.61 billion (US$53.17 billion). It trades on NYSE with the symbol GOLD.

Barrick did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)