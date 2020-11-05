Canada's Bombardier profit drops on lower transportation demand

REUTERS: Plane and train maker Bombardier posted a 31per cent fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday (Nov 5), hurt by weak performance of its transportation unit due to COVID-19-driven disruptions.

The Montreal-based company, which is in the process of closing a deal to sell its rail division to French train maker Alstom SA, said revenue at its transportation unit fell 2.5 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business jet deliveries were also lower in the quarter, falling to 24 units from 31 a year earlier.

Bombardier, which aims to break even on free cash flow in 2020, reported quarterly free cash flow of US$706 million.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of US$176 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with US$255 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to US$3.53 billion from US$3.72 billion.



Advertisement