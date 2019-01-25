Canada's envoy to China says 'misspoke' on Huawei CFO case

Canada's ambassador to China said he "misspoke" when he said Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou had a strong case against extradition to the United States, John McCallum said in a statement on Thursday.

"I regret that my comments with respect to the legal proceedings of Ms. Meng have created confusion. I misspoke. These comments do not accurately represent my position on this issue," McCallum's statement said.

Meng's arrest in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the behest of the United States enraged China, which has called for the extradition case to be dropped. The U.S. has until Jan. 30 to formally request her extradition on fraud charges.

