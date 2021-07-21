Canada's Rogers Communications beats quarterly revenue estimates
Canada's Rogers Communications Inc on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue that beat analysts' estimates, as its cable business benefited from a COVID-driven shift to remote work and entertainment.
The telecom operator's total revenue rose to CUS$3.58 billion (US$2.82 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimates of CUS$3.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(US$1 = 1.2686 Canadian dollars)
