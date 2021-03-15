Canada's Rogers to buy rival Shaw Communications in CUS$26 billion deal

Canadian telecom operator Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire Shaw Communications Inc in a deal valued at about US$26 billion.

REUTERS: Rogers Communications Inc agreed to acquire rival Shaw Communications Inc in a deal valued at about CUS$26 billion, the Canadian telecom operator said on Monday, in a move that would help ramp up its 5G networks against the backdrop of a consolidation in the broader telecoms industry.

Rogers said Shaw shareholders will receive CUS$40.50 per share, representing a premium of nearly 70per cent premium to Shaw's last close.

As part of the deal, expected to close in the first half of 2022, the combined company will also invest CUS$2.5 billion in 5G networks over the next five years across Western Canada, Rogers said.

(US$1 = 1.2456 Canadian dollars)

