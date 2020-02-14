Canada's Telus to launch 5G network with Huawei gear - Financial Post

Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp will use Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's equipment to launch 5G network in the country later this year, the company's chief financial officer, Doug French, told the Financial Post.

REUTERS: Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp will use Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's equipment to launch 5G network in the country later this year, the company's chief financial officer, Doug French, told the Financial Post.

"We're going to launch 5G with Huawei out of the gate," Doug said in an interview with the Post following the Canadian telecom's fourth-quarter earnings. (https://bit.ly/31Qkktc)

Canada is reviewing the security implications of 5G networks, including whether to allow Huawei to supply 5G network equipment.

Doug told the Post that the company will continue to work with the government to ensure all standards are met.

Telus on Thursday warned of higher costs related to setting up 5G wireless network if the Canadian government banned Huawei.

Meanwhile, U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese company.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is currently in Canadian custody awaiting a decision on extradition to the United States.

Telus did not offer an immediate comment, while Huawei said it does not comment on customers.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)