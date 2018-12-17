Canada says China has granted consular access to second detainee

Canada says China has granted consular access to second detainee

Canadian diplomats were granted consular access on Sunday to the second of two men detained by China over the past week, the foreign ministry announced in a statement that gave few details.

Canadian businessman Michael Spavor arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport
Canadian businessman Michael Spavor arrives next to the former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman (not pictured) after a trip to North Korea, at Beijing Capital International Airport, Beijing, China January 13, 2014. Picture taken January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Canadian Ambassador John McCallum met Michael Spavor, the statement said. Spavor and Michael Kovrig were both picked up after Canada arrested a senior Chinese executive on a U.S. extradition request.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Source: Reuters

