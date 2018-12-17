Canada says China has granted consular access to second detainee
Canadian diplomats were granted consular access on Sunday to the second of two men detained by China over the past week, the foreign ministry announced in a statement that gave few details.
Canadian Ambassador John McCallum met Michael Spavor, the statement said. Spavor and Michael Kovrig were both picked up after Canada arrested a senior Chinese executive on a U.S. extradition request.
