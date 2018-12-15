Canada says it agrees with US on need to keep politics out of Huawei case

Canada and the United States agreed on Friday that politics should be kept out of the process to extradite senior Huawei Technologies Co executive Meng Wanzhou, who is being held on a U.S. extradition warrant, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

"We all agree that the most important thing we can do is to uphold the rule of law, ensure that Miss Meng's right to due process is respected and that the current judicial process in Canada remains apolitical," she told reporters after talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)