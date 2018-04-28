Canada stock markets shut down due to exchange issues: TMX

TORONTO: Canada's stock market, the world's sixth largest, abruptly shut down Friday after an unidentified outage cut market participants off from the country's main exchanges.

Exchange operator TMX Group Ltd said it was experiencing issues with trading on all its exchange platforms, a rare incident for a major exchange.

TMX, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and other exchanges, did not identify the cause. In a series of tweets, it said all users had been "equally impacted and are unable to connect to our exchanges."

Shutdowns are rare occurrences because exchanges typically have backup systems that quickly come online when there is a technical failure.

"TMX has decided to shut down all markets for the remainder of the day. Trading will not resume today, including market on close," TMX Group said in a statement on its website.

The U.S.-listed shares of several Canada-based firms were still trading even as their Toronto-listed securities were idled by the outage.

Blackberry Ltd’s New York Stock Exchange-listed shares , for example, were trading hours after the company’s TSX-listed shares last traded at 1:38 p.m. EDT (1738 GMT).

Toronto-based TMX first flagged the issue on Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. EDT, updating numerous times through the hour to say the issues were persisting and that an investigation was ongoing.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index , the main Canadian index, was up 0.2 percent at 15,688.93 points before the issues began. The market operates between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. EDT.

"It is fatal for them (TMX) for today," said Peggy Bowie, senior trader at Manulife Asset Management. "Orders have been shifted to other markets and my understanding is everybody will use the last board lot traded, regardless of where it has been traded, for the close."

TMX operates numerous Canadian exchanges, including the TSX Venture Exchange and the Montreal Exchange. In the last major outage, the Toronto Stock Exchange and small-cap TSX Venture Exchange shut down for a full day in December 2008 due to a system fault linked to data feeds.

In July 2017, a glitch on the Nasdaq caused shares of stocks including Alphabet Inc , Amazon.com inc , Apple Inc to be set at the same incorrect price: US$123.47.

The New York Stock Exchange has also experienced multiple outages, including a nearly four-hour trading halt in 2015 that the exchange blamed on problems with the rollout of new software.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon, Fergal Smith, John Tilak, Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Tom Brown)