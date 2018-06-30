Canada strikes back at US over tariffs, unveils aid package

Canada struck back at U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs on Friday, vowing to impose punitive measures on CUS$16.6 billion (US$12.63 billion) of American goods and unveiling a CUS$2 billion aid package for affected industries and workers.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference the tariffs would come into effect on July 1.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)