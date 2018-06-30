Canada strikes back at US over tariffs, unveils aid package

Business

Canada strikes back at US over tariffs, unveils aid package

Canada struck back at U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs on Friday, vowing to impose punitive measures on CUS$16.6 billion (US$12.63 billion) of American goods and unveiling a CUS$2 billion aid package for affected industries and workers.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland gestures during a joint news conference in Mexico Ci
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland gestures during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Bookmark

OTTAWA: Canada struck back at U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs on Friday, vowing to impose punitive measures on CUS$16.6 billion (US$12.63 billion) of American goods and unveiling a CUS$2 billion aid package for affected industries and workers.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference the tariffs would come into effect on July 1.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark