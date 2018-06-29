Canada to offer aid to steel, aluminum industries: source

Business

Canada will offer an aid package worth between CUS$500 million (US$376.90 million) and CUS$800 million to help steel and aluminum industries and workers who have been hit by U.S. tariffs, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland receives the Diplomat of the Year award in Wash
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers remarks after receiving the Diplomat of the Year award at the Foreign Policy annual Awards Dinner in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is due to make the announcement on Friday, said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation. The aid would be spread over several years.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

