Canada to offer aid to steel, aluminum industries: source

Canada will offer an aid package worth between CUS$500 million (US$376.90 million) and CUS$800 million to help steel and aluminum industries and workers who have been hit by U.S. tariffs, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

OTTAWA: Canada will offer an aid package worth between CUS$500 million (US$376.90 million) and CUS$800 million to help steel and aluminum industries and workers who have been hit by U.S. tariffs, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is due to make the announcement on Friday, said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation. The aid would be spread over several years.

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)