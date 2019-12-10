Canada to present fiscal update before Christmas: finance minister

Canada's new minority Liberal government will present a fiscal update before the Christmas break, although no date has been set, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Governments traditionally deliver updates late in the year to provide fresh forecasts and sometimes to unveil planned fiscal measures.

