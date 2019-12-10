Canada to present fiscal update before Christmas: finance minister

Canada's new minority Liberal government will present a fiscal update before the Christmas break, although no date has been set, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday.

OTTAWA: Canada's new minority Liberal government will present a fiscal update before the Christmas break, although no date has been set, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday.

Governments traditionally deliver updates late in the year to provide fresh forecasts and sometimes to unveil planned fiscal measures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)