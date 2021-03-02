Canadian dollar adds to Monday's rally as economy grows

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, adding to the previous day's rally as oil prices rose and domestic data showed faster-than-expected economic growth.

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, adding to the previous day's rally as oil prices rose and domestic data showed faster-than-expected economic growth.

Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 9.6per cent in the fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations of 7.5per cent, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday, with GDP expected to climb 0.5per cent in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose before this week's OPEC+ meeting where producers are expected to ease supply curbs as economies start to slowly recover from the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. crude prices rose 0.9per cent to US$61.18 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1per cent higher at 1.2638 to the greenback, or 79.13 U.S. cents.

On Monday, the loonie strengthened 0.7per cent, its biggest gain in nearly six weeks, as pressure on stocks due to the recent jump in bond yields faded.

Global stock markets paused on Tuesday as investors sought to guess the bond market's next move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3.5 basis points at 1.377per cent. On Friday, it touched its highest intraday since January last year at 1.501per cent.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)