Canopy Growth Corp to lay off 200 employees

Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Wednesday it would lay off 200 employees in North America and the UK, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.

The layoffs are part of a previously announced https://bit.ly/3bVca7i restructuring to optimize production.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)