Capital One Bank fined US$100 million for anti-money laundering weaknesses

WASHINGTON: A leading bank regulator on Tuesday fined Capital One Bank US$100 million for failing to enforce anti-money laundering controls that have been in place for years.

Capital One failed to satisfy a 2015 consent order that demanded the bank improve its anti-money laundering policies, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said in a statement.

"The Bank failed to timely achieve compliance with the 2015 Consent Order," the OCC said in a new consent order that outlined the fine.

(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; editing by Jonathan Oatis)