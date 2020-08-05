Capri posts smaller-than-expected loss boosted by online demand

Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by higher online orders from consumers stuck indoors due the COVID-19 pandemic.

REUTERS: Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by higher online orders from consumers stuck indoors due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which also owns Versace and Jimmy Choo brands, still reported a 66.5per cent fall in overall revenue as the health crisis forced store closures around the world and hammered demand for high-end handbags, apparel and accessories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite a steep fall in revenue, Chief Executive Officer John Idol said sales and margin trends across the three brands were ahead of the company's initial expectations, helped by e-commerce growth.

The company reported a net attributable loss of US$180 million, or US$1.21 per share, in the first quarter ended June 27, compared with a profit of US$45 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost US$1.04 per share, less than analysts' expectation of a loss of US$1.11 per share.

Total revenue fell to US$451 million, but beat analysts' average estimate of US$424.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)